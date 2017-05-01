版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 2日 星期二 04:59 BJT

BRIEF-FIRST MERCHANTS CORP RAISES QUARTER CASH DIVIDEND 20 PCT TO $0.18/SHR

May 1 First Merchants Corp

* FIRST MERCHANTS CORPORATION RAISES ITS QUARTER CASH DIVIDEND 20% TO $0.18 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
