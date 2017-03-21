版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 22日 星期三 05:20 BJT

BRIEF-First Mid-Illinois Bancshares files for mixed shelf of upto $60 mln

March 21 First Mid-illinois Bancshares Inc

* First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Inc - files for mixed shelf of upto $60 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
