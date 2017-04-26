版本:
BRIEF-First Mid-Illinois Bancshares reports Q1 earnings per share $0.50

April 26 First Mid-illinois Bancshares Inc

* Q1 earnings per share $0.50; net interest income in q1 of 2017 totaled $22.8 million compared to $16.1 million last year Source text - bit.ly/2pn3eSL Further company coverage:
