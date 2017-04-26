版本:
BRIEF-First National Bank Of Northern California says Q1 earnings per share $0.62

April 26 FNB Bancorp

* First National Bank Of Northern California reports first quarter 2017 earnings of $0.62 per diluted share

* Q1 earnings per share $0.62

* During Q1 of 2017 net interest income was $11.2 million, an increase of $475,000 from Q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
