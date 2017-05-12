版本:
BRIEF-First NBC Bank Holding board commenced voluntary bankruptcy case under chapter 11

May 12 First NBC Bank Holding Co:

* First NBC Bank Holding- on May 11, board of co commenced voluntary bankruptcy case under chapter 11 of title 11 of us code in U.S. bankruptcy court Source text: (bit.ly/2r0S8DR) Further company coverage:
