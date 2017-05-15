版本:
中国
2017年 5月 15日

BRIEF-First patient transfused in Cerus’ phase III RedeS study

May 15 Cerus Corp

* First patient transfused in Cerus’ phase III RedeS study evaluating safety and efficacy of the intercept red blood cell system

* Cerus-First patient transfused in puerto rico for intercept blood system for red blood cells in regions at potential risk for zika virus transfusion-transmitted infections trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
