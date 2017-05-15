版本:
BRIEF-First Point Minerals reports $830,000 financing to fund step-out drilling program at decar nickel project

May 15 First Point Minerals Corp:

* First Point Minerals announces $830,000 financing to fund step-out drilling program at decar nickel project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
