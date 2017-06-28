BRIEF-First Potomac Realty Trust to be acquired by Government Properties Income Trust in all-cash deal valued at $1.4 bln

June 28 First Potomac Realty Trust
* First Potomac Realty Trust to be acquired by Government
Properties Income Trust in all-cash deal valued at $1.4 billion
* First Potomac Realty Trust - First Potomac shareholders to
receive $11.15 per share in cash
* First Potomac Realty Trust - Transaction, which is valued
at $1.4 billion, including assumption of debt, is expected to
close prior to year end 2017
* First Potomac Realty Trust - Board of trustees of first
potomac has unanimously approved merger agreement, has
recommended approval of merger by First Potomac's shareholders
* First Potomac Realty Trust - Transaction is subject to
customary closing conditions, including approval by First
Potomac shareholders at a special meeting
* First Potomac Realty Trust - Wells Fargo Securities /
Eastdil secured is acting as exclusive financial advisor to
First Potomac
