2017年 6月 28日

BRIEF-First Potomac says required to pay GOV fee of $25 mln, upon termination of merger by co in certain circumstances

June 28 First Potomac Realty Trust:

* First Potomac Realty Trust - upon termination of merger by co in certain circumstances, co will be required to pay GOV termination fee of $25 million Source text: (bit.ly/2sgx4ei) Further company coverage:
