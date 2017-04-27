BRIEF-First Quantum Minerals reports Q1 loss per share $0.04

BRIEF-Sandstorm Gold - receipt of 10.76 mln common shares, 205,792 warrants of Mason Resources
* Sandstorm Gold Ltd - receipt of 10.76 million common shares and 205,792 warrants of Mason Resources Corp
April 27 First Quantum Minerals Ltd-
* First Quantum Minerals reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 loss per share $0.17 from continuing operations
* Q1 loss per share $0.04
* First Quantum Minerals Ltd qtrly copper production increased 11% year-over-year to 132,356 tonnes
* First Quantum Minerals Ltd qtrly gold production 50,579 ounces versus 56,191 ounces Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sandstorm Gold Ltd - receipt of 10.76 million common shares and 205,792 warrants of Mason Resources Corp
* Kirkland lake gold ltd - Fosterville mine is projected to produce between 70,000 and 80,000 ounces of gold during Q2 2017
* Public Storage announces pricing of 5.15% cumulative preferred shares of beneficial interest, series F