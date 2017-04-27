BRIEF-First Quantum Minerals reports Q1 loss per share $0.04

April 27 First Quantum Minerals Ltd-

* First Quantum Minerals reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.17 from continuing operations

* Q1 loss per share $0.04

* First Quantum Minerals Ltd qtrly copper production increased 11% year-over-year to 132,356 tonnes

* First Quantum Minerals Ltd qtrly gold production 50,579 ounces versus 56,191 ounces Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: