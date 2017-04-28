BRIEF-First Reliance Q1 earnings per share $0.13

BRIEF-Rapid7 files for offering of up to $50 mln of shares of common stock
* Rapid7 inc - files for offering of up to $50 million of shares of common stock - sec filing
April 28 First Reliance Bancshares Inc :
* First Reliance reports record 1Q17 net income of $634,042 up 23.32% from 1q16
* Q1 earnings per share $0.13
* Q1 revenue rose 10.1 percent to $5.7 million
* Qtrly net interest income remained relatively flat at $3.4 million compared to a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, May 23 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, bolstered by bank stocks ahead of the release of earnings reports and a surge in BlackBerry Ltd shares, as trading resumed a day after the Victoria Day holiday.
* Great-West lifeco announces pricing of us$700 million of senior notes