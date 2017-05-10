版本:
2017年 5月 11日

BRIEF-First Republic Bank extends contract of chairman, founding CEO Jim Herbert

May 10 First Republic Bank:

* First Republic Bank extends contract of chairman and founding CEO Jim Herbert

* Board approved an extension of Herbert's contract as chairman and CEO through Dec. 31, 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
