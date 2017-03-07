版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 7日 星期二 22:21 BJT

BRIEF-First Republic Bank prices common stock offering

March 7 First Republic Bank:

* First Republic Bank prices common stock offering

* First Republic Bank- pricing of underwritten public offering of 2.5 million shares of its common stock for expected gross proceeds of about $237.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
