FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
17 小时前
BRIEF-First Savings Financial Group,First National Bank of Odon sign acquisition agreement
#路透调查
#“通俄门”
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#图片精选
频道
专题
调查：主要央行为收紧政策预热 尽管通胀仍不温不火
路透调查
调查：主要央行为收紧政策预热 尽管通胀仍不温不火
中企海外投资“有控有扶” 政策频繁转向或增加企业决策难度
深度分析
中企海外投资“有控有扶” 政策频繁转向或增加企业决策难度
109家中企上榜世界财富500强 阿里巴巴和腾讯首次入榜
中国财经
109家中企上榜世界财富500强 阿里巴巴和腾讯首次入榜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月21日 / 晚上9点43分 / 17 小时前

BRIEF-First Savings Financial Group,First National Bank of Odon sign acquisition agreement

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 21 (Reuters) - First Savings Financial Group Inc

* First Savings Financial Group Inc and the First National Bank of Odon sign definitive acquisition agreement

* First Savings Financial Group Inc says all-cash transaction is valued at approximately $10.6 million, subject to possible adjustment

* First Savings Financial - First National Bank of Odon shareholders to receive $265.00 in cash in exchange for each share of FNBO common stock owned

* First Savings Financial Group Inc - anticipate that transaction will be accretive to earnings in first year, excluding one-time transaction related expenses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below