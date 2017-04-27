版本:
BRIEF-First Savings Financial reports Q2 earnings per share $0.94

April 27 First Savings Financial Group Inc

* Reports 2017 second quarter financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.94

* First Savings Financial Group Inc qtrly net interest income $7.2 million versus $6.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
