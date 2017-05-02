BRIEF-First solar says Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.09

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 2 First Solar Inc
* First Solar Inc. Announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* First Solar Inc sees 2017 loss per share of $0.30 to earnings per share of $0.40
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.25
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.09
* Q1 sales $892 million
* Q1 revenue view $667.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Raises 2017 revenue, EPS, operating cash flow and net cash guidance
* Qtrly net sales increased from prior quarter primarily due to sale of moapa project, partially offset by lower third-party module sales
* First Solar Inc sees 2017 shipments 2.4gw to 2.6gw
* First Solar Inc sees 2017 GAAP net sales of $2.85 billion to $2.95 billion
* First Solar Inc sees 2017 earnings per share non-gaap $0.25 to $0.75
* First Solar Inc sees 2017 gaap gross margin 12.5% to 14.5%
* FY2017 revenue view $2.78 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* First solar inc - "transition to our series 6 product continues to progress from both a technology and commercial standpoint" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
