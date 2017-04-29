版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 29日 星期六 09:16 BJT

BRIEF-Firstatlantic Financial Holdings reports Q1 earnings per share $0.12

April 28 Firstatlantic Financial Holdings Inc

* Reports first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.12 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
