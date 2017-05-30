BRIEF-FirstCash amends and extends $400 mln revolving bank credit facility through 2022

May 30 FirstCash Inc:
* Firstcash amends and extends $400 million revolving bank
credit facility through 2022
* FirstCash Inc - financial covenants in facility were also
amended to provide greater capacity for making future share
repurchases
* FirstCash Inc- $400 million long-term, unsecured bank
credit facility was extended through Sept. 2, 2022
* FirstCash Inc - to utilizing the added flexibility to
purchase common stock under recently announced $100 million
share repurchase authorization
* FirstCash Inc - amended credit facility will continue to
bear interest at prevailing london interbank offered rate plus a
fixed spread of 2.5pct
