BRIEF-Firstcash announces new $100 million share repurchase authorization

May 15 Firstcash Inc
* Firstcash announces new $100 million share repurchase
authorization
* Company expects to fund share repurchases primarily
through its operating cash flows
* New share repurchase program replaces company's prior
share repurchase program, which was terminated effective May 15,
2017
* Anticipate making "meaningful" share repurchases
throughout remainder of 2017 and 2018, if necessary, under this
authorization
* Company expects to fund share repurchases also through
expected net proceeds from private placement offering of senior
notes due 2024
