BRIEF-FirstCash reports qtrly diluted EPS of $0.67

April 27 FirstCash Inc :
* FirstCash reports first quarter financial results; strong
cash flows drive debt reduction, stock repurchases and dividend
payout; Raises 2017 full year guidance
* Q1 revenue rose 144 percent to $448 million
* Sees Q2 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.42 to $0.47
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share of $2.50 to $2.65
* Qtrly diluted EPS $0.67
* Qtrly adjusted diluted EPS $0.68
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.60, revenue view $436.0
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Increasing its fiscal full-year 2017 guidance for adjusted
earnings per share to be in range of $2.50 to $2.65
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.53 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
