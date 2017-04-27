版本:
2017年 4月 28日

BRIEF-FirstEnergy Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.78

April 27 Firstenergy Corp

* Firstenergy announces first quarter 2017 results

* Sees fy 2017 non-gaap operating earnings per share $2.70 to $3.00

* Sees fy 2017 gaap earnings per share $2.17 to $2.47

* Sees q2 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.54 to $0.64

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.46

* Q1 revenue $3.6 billion

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.78

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.77, revenue view $14.90 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.58, revenue view $3.36 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Firstenergy corp - operating non-gaap guidance of $0.55 to $0.65 per share in q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
