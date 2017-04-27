BRIEF-FirstEnergy Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.78

April 27 Firstenergy Corp
* Firstenergy announces first quarter 2017 results
* Sees fy 2017 non-gaap operating earnings per share $2.70
to $3.00
* Sees fy 2017 gaap earnings per share $2.17 to $2.47
* Sees q2 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.54 to $0.64
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.46
* Q1 revenue $3.6 billion
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.78
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.77, revenue view $14.90
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.58, revenue view $3.36
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Firstenergy corp - operating non-gaap guidance of $0.55 to
$0.65 per share in q2
