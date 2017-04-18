版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 18日 星期二

BRIEF-Firsthand Technology Value Fund discloses preliminary NAV of $20.03/shr as of March 31

April 18 Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc

* Firsthand Technology Value Fund discloses preliminary NAV of $20.03 per share as of March 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
