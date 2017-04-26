版本:
BRIEF-FirstService reports Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.17

April 26 FirstService Corp

* FirstService reports very strong first quarter results

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.13

* Q1 revenue $376 million

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.17

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.12, revenue view $354.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
