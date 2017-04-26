BRIEF-FirstService reports Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.17

BRIEF-Ryanair CEO says expects FY results to be in line with current guidance
* says expects FY results to be in line with current guidance
April 26 FirstService Corp
* FirstService reports very strong first quarter results
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.13
* Q1 revenue $376 million
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.17
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.12, revenue view $354.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* says expects FY results to be in line with current guidance
* Tahoe Resources Inc - has learned that an anti-mining organization, calas, has filed a claim against Guatemala's ministry of energy and mines
* Jacobs wins contract to support Nexen Energy operations in Western Canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: