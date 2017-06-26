版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 26日 星期一 15:53 BJT

BRIEF-FIS announces proposed offering of senior notes

June 26 Fidelity National Information Services Inc :

* FIS announces proposed offering of senior notes

* To use proceeds to pay for up to $2.0 billion of certain outstanding senior notes pursuant to cash tender offers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
