BRIEF-FIS announces proposed offering of senior notes

UPDATE 3-Cyber attack hits shipper Maersk, causes cargo delays
* Maersk's container shipper and port units hit by cyber attack
June 26 Fidelity National Information Services Inc :
* FIS announces proposed offering of senior notes
* To use proceeds to pay for up to $2.0 billion of certain outstanding senior notes pursuant to cash tender offers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 28 American International Group Inc CEO Brian Duperreault said on Wednesday the company would likely slow the pace of share buybacks and instead spend on acquisitions.
June 28 Shaw Communications Inc on Wednesday reported strong quarterly subscriber gains at its revamped cable business and notched wireless profit growth even as it spent heavily to build up both businesses.