BRIEF-Fiserv Inc makes cash offer for Monitise Plc

June 13 Monitise Plc:
* Fiserv inc - offer for monitise plc
* Fiserv- have reached agreement on terms of a recommended
cash offer to be made by Fiserv for entire issued and to be
issued ordinary share capital of Monitise
* Fiserv- intended that acquisition will be implemented by
way of a court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement under part 26 of
companies act
* Fiserv Inc - under terms of acquisition, each Monitise
shareholder will be entitled to receive: 2.9 pence in cash per
monitise share
* Fiserv- offer price values entire issued and to be issued
ordinary share capital of monitise at approximately £70 million
* Fiserv- Monitise directors, who have been so advised by
Canaccord Genuity as to financial terms of acquisition, consider
terms of acquisition to be fair and reasonable
* Fiserv Inc - acquisition is expected to complete in Q3 of
calendar year 2017
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: