BRIEF-Fiserv reports Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.25

BRIEF-Primoris Services Corp says won heavy civil airport award
* Primoris Services Corporation announces heavy civil airport award valued over $56 million
April 26 Fiserv Inc
* Fiserv reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.25
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $1.13
* Q1 revenue $1.39 billion
* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $5.03 to $5.17
* Fiserv Inc - continues to expect 2017 internal revenue growth in a range of 4 to 5 percent
* Fiserv Inc - full year 2017 guidance affirmed
* FY2017 earnings per share view $5.11, revenue view $5.78 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Ebix takes leadership position in digital payments market in India via acquisition of 80% stake in fast-growing ItzCash
* The Coca-Cola Company nears completion of u.s. Refranchising plan with letter of intent for territory in Northeast