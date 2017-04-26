版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 27日 星期四 04:18 BJT

BRIEF-Fiserv reports Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.25

April 26 Fiserv Inc

* Fiserv reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.25

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $1.13

* Q1 revenue $1.39 billion

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $5.03 to $5.17

* Fiserv Inc - continues to expect 2017 internal revenue growth in a range of 4 to 5 percent

* Fiserv Inc - full year 2017 guidance affirmed

* FY2017 earnings per share view $5.11, revenue view $5.78 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐