BRIEF-Fission 3 announces private placement financing

March 7 Fission 3.0 Corp:

* Fission 3 announces private placement financing

* announces non-brokered private placement financing to sell on best efforts basis, up to C$2.0 million in units at price of C$0.07 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
