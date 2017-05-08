版本:
BRIEF-Fission 3.0 Corp says received notice from Azincourt Resources that it has elected not to earn additional interest in co's Paterson Lake North Project

May 8 Fission 3.0 Corp

* Fission 3.0 provides update of joint venture arrangement on Paterson Lake North

* Fission 3.0 Corp says received notice from Azincourt Resources that it has elected not to earn additional interest in co's Paterson Lake North Project

* Fission 3.0 says a JV will be formed between Fission 3 and Azincourt Resources whereby Fission 3 owns 90% and Azincourt Resources owns 10% of pln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
