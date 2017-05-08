BRIEF-Fission 3.0 Corp says received notice from Azincourt Resources that it has elected not to earn additional interest in co's Paterson Lake North Project

BRIEF-Summit Industrial Income REIT announces $60 mln bought deal equity offering
* Summit Industrial Income REIT announces $60 million bought deal equity offering
May 8 Fission 3.0 Corp
* Fission 3.0 provides update of joint venture arrangement on Paterson Lake North
* Fission 3.0 Corp says received notice from Azincourt Resources that it has elected not to earn additional interest in co's Paterson Lake North Project
* Fission 3.0 says a JV will be formed between Fission 3 and Azincourt Resources whereby Fission 3 owns 90% and Azincourt Resources owns 10% of pln
* Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals - on June 14, 2017, tetraphase pharmaceuticals, Patheon UK Ltd and certain of its affiliates entered into master manufacturing services agreement
* Premier Diversified Holdings Inc closes $270k private placement