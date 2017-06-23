BRIEF-Fisterra Energy achieves financial closing of Tierra Mojada power plant

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 23 Fisterra Energy:
* Blackstone Energy Partners and Fisterra Energy achieved financial closing of Tierra Mojada power plant in Guadalajara, Mexico
* Tierra Mojada financed with about $600 million of construction facilities and letters of credit provided by six banks
* Tierra Mojada is a greenfield CCGT power plant that will sell exclusively into new wholesale electricity market in Mexico
* Project is expected to finalize construction by December 31, 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Shariq Khan)
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.