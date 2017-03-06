BRIEF-Fitbit announces changes to leadership team

March 7 Fitbit Inc
* Fitbit announces changes to leadership team
* Company takes additional steps towards creating a more
focused and efficient operating model
* Fitbit Inc - company has promoted vice president of
engineering, Samir Kapoor, to senior vice president of device
engineering
* Fitbit - departure of two executives by end of month:
woody scal, chief business officer, and Tim Roberts, executive
vice president, interactive
* Fitbit Inc - efforts to reorganize its business to
"reignite growth and return to profitability"
* Fitbit will formally align around two areas of focus:
consumer health and fitness and enterprise health
* Says consumer health and fitness will focus on delivering
a streamlined set of health and fitness devices, entering new
markets
* Fitbit - enterprise health to expand on company's "early
successes" in working with insurance companies, employers,
health systems, healthcare partners
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: