BRIEF-Fitbit sees Q2 2017 non-GAAP loss per share $0.14-$0.17

May 3 Fitbit Inc:

* Fitbit reports $299m in revenue, sells 3m devices in q1 ‘17, reaffirms FY17 guidance

* Fitbit Inc - qtrly non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.15

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.11, revenue view $350.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $-0.35, revenue view $1.58 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 2017 non-GAAP loss per share $0.14 to $0.17

* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP loss per share $0.22 to $0.44

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.27

* Sees q2 2017 revenue $330 million to $350 million

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $1.5 billion to $1.7 billion

* Q1 revenue $299 million versus I/B/E/S view $280.8 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
