BRIEF-Fitbit sees Q2 2017 non-GAAP loss per share $0.14-$0.17

BRIEF-Brightpath reports quarterly AFFO per share of C$0.025
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
May 3 Fitbit Inc:
* Fitbit reports $299m in revenue, sells 3m devices in q1 ‘17, reaffirms FY17 guidance
* Fitbit Inc - qtrly non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.15
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.11, revenue view $350.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $-0.35, revenue view $1.58 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q2 2017 non-GAAP loss per share $0.14 to $0.17
* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP loss per share $0.22 to $0.44
* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.27
* Sees q2 2017 revenue $330 million to $350 million
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $1.5 billion to $1.7 billion
* Q1 revenue $299 million versus I/B/E/S view $280.8 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 24 Asian shares edged lower in early trade on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar and the offshore Chinese yuan slipped after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.
MEXICO CITY, May 23 Altos Hornos de Mexico (AHMSA), one of the country's largest steelmakers, said on Tuesday it had shut down definitively an iron ore mine in the northern state of Durango because of ongoing problems with the union.