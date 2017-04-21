版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 21日 星期五 19:41 BJT

BRIEF-Fitch affirms BP at 'A', outlook stable

April 21 BP Plc

* Fitch affirms BP at 'A', outlook stable Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
