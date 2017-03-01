版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 2日 星期四

BRIEF-Fitch affirms target corporation at 'A-' outlook revised to negative

March 1 Fitch:

* Fitch affirms target corporation at 'a-'; outlook revised to negative

* outlook revision acknowledges accelerated impact of changes in consumer shopping preferences on target's near-term results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
