2017年 2月 17日

BRIEF-Fitch downgrades Rolls-Royce to 'A-'; outlook stable

Feb 17 (Reuters) -

* Fitch downgrades Rolls-Royce to 'A-'; outlook stable

* Fitch on Rolls-Royce Holdings- downgrade reflects view that Rolls-Royce will achieve a weaker than expected recovery in its key credit metrics

* Fitch on Rolls-Royce Holdings- fines agreed between Rolls-Royce and regulatory bodies in Jan 2017, will not have material impact on company's key credit metrics Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
