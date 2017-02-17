BRIEF-Fitch downgrades Rolls-Royce to 'A-'; outlook stable

Feb 17 (Reuters) -

* Fitch downgrades Rolls-Royce to 'A-'; outlook stable

* Fitch on Rolls-Royce Holdings- downgrade reflects view that Rolls-Royce will achieve a weaker than expected recovery in its key credit metrics

* Fitch on Rolls-Royce Holdings- fines agreed between Rolls-Royce and regulatory bodies in Jan 2017, will not have material impact on company's key credit metrics