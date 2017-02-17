BRIEF-Fitch downgrades Rolls-Royce to 'A-'; outlook stable

BRIEF-Boston Scientific announces positive outcomes from prospective study of bronchial thermoplasty
* Boston Scientific announces positive outcomes from prospective study of bronchial thermoplasty
Feb 17 (Reuters) -
* Fitch downgrades Rolls-Royce to 'A-'; outlook stable
* Fitch on Rolls-Royce Holdings- downgrade reflects view that Rolls-Royce will achieve a weaker than expected recovery in its key credit metrics
* Fitch on Rolls-Royce Holdings- fines agreed between Rolls-Royce and regulatory bodies in Jan 2017, will not have material impact on company's key credit metrics Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Westhaven acquires 100pct interest in the Skoonka Creek Gold Property Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Delphi Energy Corp announces financing with strategic partner to further accelerate growth at its bigstone montney asset