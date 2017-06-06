BRIEF-Fitch says downgraded Reliance Communications's Long-Term Foreign- & Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings to 'RD'

June 6 Fitch:
* Fitch says downgraded Reliance Communications Limited's
Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings to
'RD' from 'CCC'
* Fitch says also downgraded rating on RCom's $300 million
6.5% senior secured notes due 2020 to 'C/RR4' from 'CCC/RR4'
* Fitch says downgrade follows RCom's june 2 announcement
that all of its bank lenders are prepared to waive debt service
obligations until end-2017
* Fitch on RCom - Believe weakening cash generation in
Indian wireless sector may hamper co's plan to sell 51% of tower
business, Reliance Infratel Ltd
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: