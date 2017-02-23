版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 23日 星期四

BRIEF-Fitch says Jio prompts more consolidation with Bharti-Telenor deal

Feb 23 Fitch:

* Fitch: Jio prompts more consolidation with Bharti-Telenor deal

* Fitch on Indian telecom - Bharti's credit profile will remain unaffected by planned acquisition as benefits from additional spectrum assets will offset spectrum liabilities taken over

* Fitch: Bharti could raise funds by monetising a part of its 72% stake in its tower entity, Infratel

* Fitch on Indian telecom - Continue to believe that competition will continue to remain high

