BRIEF-Fitch says Jio prompts more consolidation with Bharti-Telenor deal

BRIEF-Bank of the Ozarks says offering 6.60 mln common shares
* Bank of the ozarks, inc. Announces public offering of common stock
Feb 23 Fitch:
* Fitch: Jio prompts more consolidation with Bharti-Telenor deal
* Fitch on Indian telecom - Bharti's credit profile will remain unaffected by planned acquisition as benefits from additional spectrum assets will offset spectrum liabilities taken over
* Fitch: Bharti could raise funds by monetising a part of its 72% stake in its tower entity, Infratel
* Fitch on Indian telecom - Continue to believe that competition will continue to remain high
* Pvh corp. Reports 2017 first quarter revenue and eps above guidance and raises full year guidance
* Williams-Sonoma, inc. Announces first quarter 2017 results net revenues grow 1.2% with comparable brand revenue growth of 0.1% pottery barn comparable brand revenue sequentially improves 270bps gaap eps of $0.45, non-gaap eps of $0.51