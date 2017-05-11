版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 12日 星期五 05:20 BJT

BRIEF-Five Below on May 10 entered into amended, restated loan, security agreement among co, five below merchandising, Wells Fargo Bank, National Association

May 11 Five Below Inc:

* Five Below - on may 10 entered into amended and restated loan and security agreement among co, five below merchandising and wells fargo bank, national association

* Five Below -amended loan and security agreement includes revolving line of credit in the amount of up to $20 million - sec filing

* Five Below -revolving credit facility expires on the earliest to occur of may 10, 2022 or an event of default

* Five Below - revolving credit facility may be increased to up to $50.0 million Source text (bit.ly/2r7sGtB) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐