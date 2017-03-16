版本:
2017年 3月 16日

BRIEF-Five Oaks Investment Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.72

March 16 Five Oaks Investment Corp

* Five oaks investment corp. Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and announces second quarter 2017 common and preferred stock dividends

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.72 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
