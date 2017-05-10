版本:
BRIEF-Five Point Holdings LLC announces pricing of initial public offering

May 9 Five Point Holdings LLC

* Five Point Holdings, LLC announces pricing of initial public offering

* Fivepoint is selling 21,000,000 class a common shares at an initial public offering price of $14.00 per share

* Announced pricing of initial public offering of its Class A common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
