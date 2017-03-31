版本:
2017年 3月 31日

BRIEF-Five Prime Therapeutics Inc CEO's 2016 total compensation was $8.1 mln

March 31 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc:

* Five Prime Therapeutics Inc CEO Lewis T. Williams's 2016 total compensation was $8.1 million versus $6 million in 2015 Source text:(bit.ly/2oouayj) Further company coverage:
