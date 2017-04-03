版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 3日 星期一 20:13 BJT

BRIEF-Five Prime Therapeutics presents preclinical research data on csf-1r and pd-1 blockade

April 3 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc:

* Five Prime Therapeutics Inc says presents preclinical research data on csf-1r and pd-1 blockade

* Five Prime -results show that, when added to pd-1/pd-l1 blockade, surrogate antibody for fpa008 can significantly enhance anti-tumor efficacy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐