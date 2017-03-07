版本:
BRIEF-Five9 says board to reduce number of directors from 8 to 7

March 7 Five9 Inc:

* Five9 - Jai Das informed co would resign from board effective May 15; In connection with his resignation, board to reduce number of directors from 8 to 7 Source text : (bit.ly/2mf7IXP) Further company coverage:
