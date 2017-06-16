版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 17日 星期六 04:07 BJT

BRIEF-FJ Capital Management LLC reports 5.16 percent passive stake in Midsouth Bancorp

June 16 FJ Capital Management LLC:

* FJ Capital Management LLC reports 5.16 percent passive stake in Midsouth Bancorp Inc as of June 9 Source text: (bit.ly/2rEMxzv) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐