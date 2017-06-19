版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 20日 星期二 04:17 BJT

BRIEF-Fleetcor appoints new head of global fuel cards

June 19 Fleetcor Technologies Inc

* Fleetcor appoints new head of global fuel cards

* Steve Greene promoted to president of global fuel cards Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
