BRIEF-Fleetcor reports Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.96

BRIEF-Cannell Capital urges stockholders to vote against 2 director candidates
* Cannell Capital - urged stockholders to vote against 2 director candidates, certain proposals on TheStreet's ballot for 2017 annual meeting - SEC filing
May 1 Fleetcor Technologies Inc
* Fleetcor reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.96
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $1.31
* Q1 revenue $520.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $512.8 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fleetcor Technologies Inc - sees FY GAAP net income per diluted share between $5.83 and $6.03
* Sees 2017 total revenues between $2,175 million and $2,235 million
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $8.24, revenue view $2.20 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fleetcor Technologies Inc - sees FY adjusted net income per diluted share between $8.21 and $8.41
* Fleetcor Technologies Inc - sees no impact on FY results related to closing of Cambridge Global payments acquisition
* Fleetcor Technologies Inc - for Q2, co is expecting adjusted net income per diluted share to be approximately same as Q1
* Fleetcor Technologies Inc - Q2 assumes improving revenue and operating performance versus Q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Board approved extension until july 2018 of company's existing share repurchase program - SEC filing
* On March 31, A German patent court acknowledged receipt of nullity actions filed by co challenging validity of EP1428225 and DE 1020066043668