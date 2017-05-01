版本:
BRIEF-Fleetcor Technologies CEO's 2016 total compensation $29.4 mln

May 1 Fleetcor Technologies Inc:

* CEO Ronald Clarke's FY 2016 total compensation was $29.4 million versus $10.2 million in FY 2015 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2pp7qRy) Further company coverage:
