BRIEF-Fleetcor to acquire Cambridge Global Payments

BRIEF-Cannell Capital urges stockholders to vote against 2 director candidates
* Cannell Capital - urged stockholders to vote against 2 director candidates, certain proposals on TheStreet's ballot for 2017 annual meeting - SEC filing
May 1 Fleetcor Technologies Inc
* Fleetcor Technologies Inc - acquisition expected to be immediately accretive to earnings upon closing
* Fleetcor to acquire Cambridge Global Payments, a leading B2B international payments provider
* Fleetcor Technologies Inc - transaction price is approximately $675 million
* Fleetcor Technologies Inc - transaction price will be financed using a combination of existing cash and borrowings under Fleetcor's existing credit facility
* Fleetcor Technologies Inc - expect acquisition to be accretive to earnings in 2017
* Board approved extension until july 2018 of company's existing share repurchase program - SEC filing
* On March 31, A German patent court acknowledged receipt of nullity actions filed by co challenging validity of EP1428225 and DE 1020066043668