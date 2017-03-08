版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 8日 星期三 20:20 BJT

BRIEF-Flex Pharma Q4 loss per share $0.48

March 8 Flex Pharma Inc

* Flex Pharma reports year end 2016 financial results

* Q4 loss per share $0.48

* Q4 revenue $299,000 versus I/B/E/S view $250,000

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expects to have sufficient capital to fund its operations through early 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐