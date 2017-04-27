BRIEF-Flex reports Q4 earnings per share $0.16

April 27 Flex Ltd-
* Flex reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2017 results
* Q4 revenue rose 2 percent to $5.9 billion
* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.29
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.16
* Sees fy 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.29
* Sees q1 2018 revenue $5.7 billion to $6.1 billion
* Sees q1 2018 adjusted earnings per share $0.24 to $0.28
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.29, revenue view $5.69
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.30, revenue view $5.80
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
