BRIEF-Flex reports Q4 earnings per share $0.16

April 27 Flex Ltd-

* Flex reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2017 results

* Q4 revenue rose 2 percent to $5.9 billion

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.29

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.16

* Sees fy 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.29

* Sees q1 2018 revenue $5.7 billion to $6.1 billion

* Sees q1 2018 adjusted earnings per share $0.24 to $0.28

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.29, revenue view $5.69 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.30, revenue view $5.80 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
