2017年 5月 3日

BRIEF-Flexion Therapeutics says issued $201.3 mln principal amount of 3.375% convertible senior notes

May 2 Flexion Therapeutics Inc

* Flexion Therapeutics Inc says on May 2, 2017, issued $201.3 million principal amount of its 3.375% convertible senior notes due 2024 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
